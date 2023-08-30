Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 2420.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2421.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, the opening price for Reliance was 2447, while the closing price was 2442.55. The stock reached a high of 2452.15 and a low of 2408.45. The market capitalization for Reliance was 16,37,448.04 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 2632, and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 220,154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2421.85, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2420.25

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2421.85. There has been a slight percentage change of 0.07, indicating a minimal increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Reliance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.93%
3 Months2.37%
6 Months14.79%
YTD4.66%
1 Year2.63%
30 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2420.25, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹2442.55

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2420.25 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -22.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.91% and has decreased by 22.3.

30 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2442.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance) had a trading volume of 220,154 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Reliance shares on that day was 2,442.55.

