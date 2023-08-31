Reliance Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM ISTLivemint
Reliance stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 2420.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2418.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Reliance stock opened at ₹2430.3 and closed at ₹2420.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2443.25, while the lowest was ₹2415.05. The market capitalization of Reliance was ₹1,63,612.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2632, and the 52-week low was ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance shares on that day was 923,878.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:24:37 AM IST
Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2420.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Reliance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 923,878. The closing price for the stock was ₹2420.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!