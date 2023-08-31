Hello User
Reliance Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 2420.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2418.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance stock opened at 2430.3 and closed at 2420.25. The highest price reached during the day was 2443.25, while the lowest was 2415.05. The market capitalization of Reliance was 1,63,612.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2632, and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance shares on that day was 923,878.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2420.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 923,878. The closing price for the stock was 2420.25.

