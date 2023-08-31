Reliance Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, Reliance stock opened at ₹2430.3 and closed at ₹2420.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2443.25, while the lowest was ₹2415.05. The market capitalization of Reliance was ₹1,63,612.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2632, and the 52-week low was ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance shares on that day was 923,878.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2420.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Reliance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 923,878. The closing price for the stock was ₹2420.25.