Religare Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Religare Enterprises' Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Religare Enterprises stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 229.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231 per share. Investors should monitor Religare Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Religare Enterprises

Religare Enterprises opened at 232.25 and closed at 230.2 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 232.3, while the lowest was 228.7. The market capitalization of Religare Enterprises is 7,548.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.3, and the 52-week low is 130. On the BSE, a total of 20,748 shares were traded for Religare Enterprises.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price Today :Religare Enterprises trading at ₹231, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹229.35

The current data of Religare Enterprises stock shows that the price is 231, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock's price has increased by 0.72% and has gained 1.65 points.

01 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price Live :Religare Enterprises closed at ₹230.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Religare Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,748. The closing price for the stock was 230.2.

