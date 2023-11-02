Hello User
Religare Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Religare Enterprises stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 229.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.55 per share. Investors should monitor Religare Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Religare Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Religare Enterprises opened at 228.4 and closed at 229.35. The stock had a high of 233.2 and a low of 228.4. The market capitalization of the company is 7603.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.3 and the 52-week low is 130. The stock had a trading volume of 31,968 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price Live :Religare Enterprises closed at ₹229.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Religare Enterprises on the BSE, there were 31,968 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 229.35.

