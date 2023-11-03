Religare Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Religare Enterprises sees positive trading day

Religare Enterprises had an open price of ₹233.6 and a close price of ₹232.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹233.65 and a low of ₹229. The market capitalization of Religare Enterprises is ₹7,582.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.3 and the 52-week low is ₹130. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,525 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1997.05
|-4.15
|-0.21
|2111.15
|655.6
|8325.35
|JM Financial
|86.02
|3.17
|3.83
|95.77
|57.38
|8213.22
|Religare Enterprises
|231.1
|0.95
|0.41
|280.3
|130.0
|7477.46
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|61.53
|1.57
|2.62
|77.06
|29.64
|5527.72
|JSW Holdings
|4581.45
|20.2
|0.44
|5223.8
|3672.05
|5084.15
The current day's low price for Religare Enterprises stock is ₹229.4, while the high price is ₹232.75.
The current data for Religare Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹230.6 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change is an increase of 0.45 rupees. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a small positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.74%
|3 Months
|33.25%
|6 Months
|44.23%
|YTD
|32.77%
|1 Year
|32.77%
On the last day of trading for Religare Enterprises on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,525. The closing price of the shares was ₹232.75.
