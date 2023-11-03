Hello User
Religare Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Religare Enterprises sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Religare Enterprises stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 230.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.6 per share. Investors should monitor Religare Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Religare Enterprises

Religare Enterprises had an open price of 233.6 and a close price of 232.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of 233.65 and a low of 229. The market capitalization of Religare Enterprises is 7,582.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.3 and the 52-week low is 130. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Anand Rathi Wealth1997.05-4.15-0.212111.15655.68325.35
JM Financial86.023.173.8395.7757.388213.22
Religare Enterprises231.10.950.41280.3130.07477.46
Edelweiss Financial Services61.531.572.6277.0629.645527.72
JSW Holdings4581.4520.20.445223.83672.055084.15
03 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Religare Enterprises stock is 229.4, while the high price is 232.75.

03 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Religare Enterprises Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price update :Religare Enterprises trading at ₹230.6, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current data for Religare Enterprises stock shows that the price is 230.6 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change is an increase of 0.45 rupees. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a small positive movement in its price.

03 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.74%
3 Months33.25%
6 Months44.23%
YTD32.77%
1 Year32.77%
03 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price Today :Religare Enterprises trading at ₹230.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹230.15

The current data for Religare Enterprises stock shows that the price is 230.35 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, but the change is minimal.

03 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price Live :Religare Enterprises closed at ₹232.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Religare Enterprises on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,525. The closing price of the shares was 232.75.

