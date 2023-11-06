Religare Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Religare Enterprises Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Religare Enterprises opened at ₹230.75 and closed at ₹230.15. The stock had a high of ₹232.75 and a low of ₹229.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7573.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹280.3 and the 52-week low is ₹130. The BSE volume for the day was 53,676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.