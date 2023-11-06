Hello User
Religare Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Religare Enterprises Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Religare Enterprises stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 230.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.9 per share. Investors should monitor Religare Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Religare Enterprises

On the last day, Religare Enterprises opened at 230.75 and closed at 230.15. The stock had a high of 232.75 and a low of 229.4. The market capitalization of the company is 7573.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 280.3 and the 52-week low is 130. The BSE volume for the day was 53,676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price Today :Religare Enterprises trading at ₹229.9, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹230.15

Religare Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 229.9. There has been a slight percent change of -0.11, leading to a net change of -0.25.

06 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price Live :Religare Enterprises closed at ₹230.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Religare Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,676. The closing price for the stock was 230.15.

