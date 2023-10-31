Religare Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Religare Enterprises Sees Positive Trading Day

Religare Enterprises, a financial services company, had an open price of ₹232.25 and a close price of ₹230.2 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹232.3 and a low of ₹230. The company's market capitalization is ₹7,585.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.3 and the 52-week low is ₹130. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current day's low price of Religare Enterprises stock is ₹229.65 and the high price is ₹232.3.
The current data for Religare Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹230.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3 and the percentage change is 0.13.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JM Financial
|81.9
|-1.22
|-1.47
|95.77
|57.38
|7819.84
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1902.0
|1.95
|0.1
|1971.95
|655.6
|7929.11
|Religare Enterprises
|229.65
|-0.55
|-0.24
|280.3
|130.0
|7430.54
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|62.25
|-0.53
|-0.84
|77.06
|29.64
|5592.41
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|1217.0
|2.55
|0.21
|1376.5
|678.9
|5039.19
On the last day of trading for Religare Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5862. The closing price for the shares was ₹230.2.
