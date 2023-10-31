Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Religare Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Religare Enterprises Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Religare Enterprises stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 230.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.5 per share. Investors should monitor Religare Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Religare Enterprises

Religare Enterprises, a financial services company, had an open price of 232.25 and a close price of 230.2 on the last day. The stock had a high of 232.3 and a low of 230. The company's market capitalization is 7,585.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.3 and the 52-week low is 130. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Religare Enterprises stock is 229.65 and the high price is 232.3.

31 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price NSE Live :Religare Enterprises trading at ₹230.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹230.2

The current data for Religare Enterprises stock shows that the price is 230.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3 and the percentage change is 0.13.

31 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JM Financial81.9-1.22-1.4795.7757.387819.84
Anand Rathi Wealth1902.01.950.11971.95655.67929.11
Religare Enterprises229.65-0.55-0.24280.3130.07430.54
Edelweiss Financial Services62.25-0.53-0.8477.0629.645592.41
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services1217.02.550.211376.5678.95039.19
31 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Religare Enterprises share price Live :Religare Enterprises closed at ₹230.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Religare Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5862. The closing price for the shares was 230.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.