RO Jewels share price Today Live Updates : RO Jewels Suffers Stock Plunge

RO Jewels opened at ₹4.41 and closed at ₹4.29 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹4.42 and a low of ₹4.19. The market capitalization of RO Jewels is ₹21.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.37 and the 52-week low is ₹3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 587,973 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, RO Jewels stock reached a low price of ₹3.9 and a high price of ₹4.25.
The current data of RO Jewels stock shows that the price is ₹4.06, with a percent change of -3.56 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.56% and the net change is a decrease of 0.15.
The current data for RO Jewels stock shows that the price is ₹3.9. There has been a percent change of -7.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.31, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.31.
On the last day of trading for RO Jewels on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 587,973. The closing price for the day was ₹4.29.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!