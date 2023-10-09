Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RO Jewels share price Today Live Updates : RO Jewels Suffers Stock Plunge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RO Jewels stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.56 %. The stock closed at 4.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.06 per share. Investors should monitor RO Jewels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RO Jewels

RO Jewels opened at 4.41 and closed at 4.29 on the last day. The stock had a high of 4.42 and a low of 4.19. The market capitalization of RO Jewels is 21.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.37 and the 52-week low is 3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 587,973 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST RO Jewels share price live: Today's Price range

Today, RO Jewels stock reached a low price of 3.9 and a high price of 4.25.

09 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST RO Jewels Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST RO Jewels share price NSE Live :RO Jewels trading at ₹4.06, down -3.56% from yesterday's ₹4.21

The current data of RO Jewels stock shows that the price is 4.06, with a percent change of -3.56 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.56% and the net change is a decrease of 0.15.

09 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST RO Jewels share price Today :RO Jewels trading at ₹3.9, down -7.36% from yesterday's ₹4.21

The current data for RO Jewels stock shows that the price is 3.9. There has been a percent change of -7.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.31, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.31.

09 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST RO Jewels share price Live :RO Jewels closed at ₹4.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RO Jewels on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 587,973. The closing price for the day was 4.29.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.