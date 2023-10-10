RO Jewels Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

RO Jewels opened at ₹3.91 and closed at ₹4.21 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹4.25 and a low of ₹3.8 during the day. The market capitalization of RO Jewels is currently at ₹19.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.37, while the 52-week low is ₹3.96. The BSE volume for RO Jewels was 679,854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.