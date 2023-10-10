Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RO Jewels Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RO Jewels stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -7.84 %. The stock closed at 4.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3.88 per share. Investors should monitor RO Jewels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RO Jewels

RO Jewels opened at 3.91 and closed at 4.21 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 4.25 and a low of 3.8 during the day. The market capitalization of RO Jewels is currently at 19.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.37, while the 52-week low is 3.96. The BSE volume for RO Jewels was 679,854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST RO Jewels share price Live :RO Jewels closed at ₹4.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RO Jewels on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 679,854. The closing price of the shares was 4.21.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.