Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Roselabs Finance Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Roselabs Finance stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 19.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.94 per share. Investors should monitor Roselabs Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Roselabs Finance

On the last day of trading, Roselabs Finance opened at 19 and closed at 19.95. The stock had a high of 20.94 and a low of 19. The market capitalization of the company was 20.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 37.51 and the 52-week low was 12.9. The BSE volume for the day was 166 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Roselabs Finance share price Live :Roselabs Finance closed at ₹19.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Roselabs Finance on the BSE, there were 166 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 19.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.