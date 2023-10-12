Roselabs Finance Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Roselabs Finance opened at ₹19 and closed at ₹19.95. The stock had a high of ₹20.94 and a low of ₹19. The market capitalization of the company was ₹20.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹37.51 and the 52-week low was ₹12.9. The BSE volume for the day was 166 shares.

