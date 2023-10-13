Hello User
Roselabs Finance share price Today Live Updates : Roselabs Finance Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Roselabs Finance stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 3.87 %. The stock closed at 20.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.75 per share. Investors should monitor Roselabs Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Roselabs Finance

On the last day of trading, Roselabs Finance opened at 21.9 and closed at 20.94. The stock had a high of 21.95 and a low of 21.75. The market capitalization of the company is 21.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.51 and the 52-week low is 12.9. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Roselabs Finance Live Updates

The current stock price of Roselabs Finance is 21.75. It has experienced a 3.87% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.81.

The stock price of Roselabs Finance has increased by 3.87% or 0.81. The current stock price is 21.75.

13 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Roselabs Finance share price Live :Roselabs Finance closed at ₹20.94 on last trading day

On the last day of Roselabs Finance at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 761 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 20.94.

