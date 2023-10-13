Roselabs Finance share price Today Live Updates : Roselabs Finance Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Roselabs Finance opened at ₹21.9 and closed at ₹20.94. The stock had a high of ₹21.95 and a low of ₹21.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.51 and the 52-week low is ₹12.9. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.