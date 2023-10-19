comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech closed today at 812, up 1.25% from yesterday's 801.95
Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech closed today at ₹812, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹801.95

10 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Rossari Biotech stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 801.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 812 per share. Investors should monitor Rossari Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rossari BiotechPremium
Rossari Biotech

On the last day, Rossari Biotech's open price was 801.95, and it closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 809, while the low was 795.4. The company has a market capitalization of 4,431.99 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 928.95 and a low of 536.1. On the BSE, there were 603 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 06:30:46 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech closed today at ₹812, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹801.95

Today, the closing price of Rossari Biotech stock was 812, which represents a 1.25% increase from the previous day's closing price of 801.95. The net change in price was 10.05.

19 Oct 2023, 06:18:53 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Privi Speciality Chemicals1206.651.10.091420.75870.554713.5
Ami Organics1194.05-23.25-1.911387.5844.954350.77
Rossari Biotech812.010.051.25928.95536.14478.63
Neogen Chemicals1735.044.82.651851.051127.74326.97
Rallis India219.9-2.05-0.92270.5186.54276.41
19 Oct 2023, 05:34:07 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rossari Biotech stock is 795.4 and the high price is 814.65.

19 Oct 2023, 03:35:22 PM IST

Rossari Biotech Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Rossari Biotech Ltd has a 52-week low price of 536.35 and a 52-week high price of 927.95.

19 Oct 2023, 03:24:58 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹809.95, up 1% from yesterday's ₹801.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rossari Biotech is 809.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 8 points.

19 Oct 2023, 02:44:52 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Live :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹811.8, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹801.95

As of the current data, Rossari Biotech's stock price is 811.8. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 9.85.

19 Oct 2023, 02:42:07 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Privi Speciality Chemicals1194.9-10.65-0.881420.75870.554667.6
Ami Organics1199.85-17.45-1.431387.5844.954371.9
Rossari Biotech807.75.750.72928.95536.14454.91
Neogen Chemicals1739.3549.152.911851.051127.74337.82
Rallis India220.45-1.5-0.68270.5186.54287.11
19 Oct 2023, 02:22:15 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rossari Biotech reached a low price of 795.4 and a high price of 809 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 01:56:19 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹806.4, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹801.95

The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 806.4 with a percent change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.45, which means the stock price has increased by 4.45 from the previous trading session. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight increase in price.

19 Oct 2023, 01:39:01 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days819.25
10 Days822.30
20 Days823.29
50 Days830.68
100 Days835.12
300 Days833.88
19 Oct 2023, 01:28:43 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rossari Biotech stock today was 795.4, while the high price reached was 809.

19 Oct 2023, 01:02:27 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price NSE Live :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹805, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹801.95

The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is 805, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and has a net increase of 3.05. Overall, this indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement.

19 Oct 2023, 12:52:11 PM IST

19 Oct 2023, 12:36:14 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹804.75, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹801.95

Rossari Biotech stock is currently priced at 804.75. It has seen a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 2.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 12:35:36 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Privi Speciality Chemicals1197.1-8.45-0.71420.75870.554676.2
Ami Organics1198.95-18.35-1.511387.5844.954368.62
Rossari Biotech804.752.80.35928.95536.14438.64
Neogen Chemicals1712.8522.651.341851.051127.74271.73
Rallis India219.15-2.8-1.26270.5186.54261.83
19 Oct 2023, 12:15:58 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy1111
Hold0111
Sell1000
Strong Sell0000
19 Oct 2023, 12:10:54 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Rossari Biotech reached a low of 795.4 and a high of 809 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 11:54:06 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹802, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹801.95

The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 802, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal change in both the percent and net change values.

19 Oct 2023, 11:35:37 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Privi Speciality Chemicals1207.952.40.21420.75870.554718.58
Ami Organics1205.0-12.3-1.011387.5844.954390.67
Rossari Biotech807.355.40.67928.95536.14452.98
Neogen Chemicals1718.4528.251.671851.051127.74285.7
Rallis India220.1-1.85-0.83270.5186.54280.3
19 Oct 2023, 11:26:10 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Rossari Biotech stock is 795.4, while the high price is 809.

19 Oct 2023, 11:18:50 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price NSE Live :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹807.35, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹801.95

The current stock price of Rossari Biotech is 807.35. It has experienced a 0.67% increase in its price, with a net change of 5.4.

19 Oct 2023, 10:46:09 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Privi Speciality Chemicals1207.952.40.21420.75870.554718.58
Ami Organics1209.8-7.5-0.621387.5844.954408.16
Rossari Biotech802.90.950.12928.95536.14428.43
Neogen Chemicals1714.3524.151.431851.051127.74275.47
Rallis India219.65-2.3-1.04270.5186.54271.55
19 Oct 2023, 10:20:14 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Live :Rossari Biotech closed at ₹801.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech had a BSE volume of 603 shares. The closing price for the stock was 801.95.

