Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech closed today at 812, up 1.25% from yesterday's 801.95

On the last day, Rossari Biotech's open price was ₹801.95, and it closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹809, while the low was ₹795.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4,431.99 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹928.95 and a low of ₹536.1. On the BSE, there were 603 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Rossari Biotech stock was ₹812, which represents a 1.25% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹801.95. The net change in price was ₹10.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|1206.65
|1.1
|0.09
|1420.75
|870.55
|4713.5
|Ami Organics
|1194.05
|-23.25
|-1.91
|1387.5
|844.95
|4350.77
|Rossari Biotech
|812.0
|10.05
|1.25
|928.95
|536.1
|4478.63
|Neogen Chemicals
|1735.0
|44.8
|2.65
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4326.97
|Rallis India
|219.9
|-2.05
|-0.92
|270.5
|186.5
|4276.41
The current day's low price for Rossari Biotech stock is ₹795.4 and the high price is ₹814.65.
The stock of Rossari Biotech Ltd has a 52-week low price of 536.35 and a 52-week high price of 927.95.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rossari Biotech is ₹809.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 8 points.
As of the current data, Rossari Biotech's stock price is ₹811.8. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 9.85.
Click here for Rossari Biotech AGM
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|1194.9
|-10.65
|-0.88
|1420.75
|870.55
|4667.6
|Ami Organics
|1199.85
|-17.45
|-1.43
|1387.5
|844.95
|4371.9
|Rossari Biotech
|807.7
|5.75
|0.72
|928.95
|536.1
|4454.91
|Neogen Chemicals
|1739.35
|49.15
|2.91
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4337.82
|Rallis India
|220.45
|-1.5
|-0.68
|270.5
|186.5
|4287.11
The stock of Rossari Biotech reached a low price of ₹795.4 and a high price of ₹809 on the current day.
The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹806.4 with a percent change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.45, which means the stock price has increased by 4.45 from the previous trading session. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight increase in price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|819.25
|10 Days
|822.30
|20 Days
|823.29
|50 Days
|830.68
|100 Days
|835.12
|300 Days
|833.88
The low price of Rossari Biotech stock today was ₹795.4, while the high price reached was ₹809.
The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹805, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and has a net increase of ₹3.05. Overall, this indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement.
Rossari Biotech stock is currently priced at ₹804.75. It has seen a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 2.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|1197.1
|-8.45
|-0.7
|1420.75
|870.55
|4676.2
|Ami Organics
|1198.95
|-18.35
|-1.51
|1387.5
|844.95
|4368.62
|Rossari Biotech
|804.75
|2.8
|0.35
|928.95
|536.1
|4438.64
|Neogen Chemicals
|1712.85
|22.65
|1.34
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4271.73
|Rallis India
|219.15
|-2.8
|-1.26
|270.5
|186.5
|4261.83
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock price of Rossari Biotech reached a low of ₹795.4 and a high of ₹809 on the current day.
The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹802, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal change in both the percent and net change values.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|1207.95
|2.4
|0.2
|1420.75
|870.55
|4718.58
|Ami Organics
|1205.0
|-12.3
|-1.01
|1387.5
|844.95
|4390.67
|Rossari Biotech
|807.35
|5.4
|0.67
|928.95
|536.1
|4452.98
|Neogen Chemicals
|1718.45
|28.25
|1.67
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4285.7
|Rallis India
|220.1
|-1.85
|-0.83
|270.5
|186.5
|4280.3
The current day's low price of Rossari Biotech stock is ₹795.4, while the high price is ₹809.
The current stock price of Rossari Biotech is ₹807.35. It has experienced a 0.67% increase in its price, with a net change of 5.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|1207.95
|2.4
|0.2
|1420.75
|870.55
|4718.58
|Ami Organics
|1209.8
|-7.5
|-0.62
|1387.5
|844.95
|4408.16
|Rossari Biotech
|802.9
|0.95
|0.12
|928.95
|536.1
|4428.43
|Neogen Chemicals
|1714.35
|24.15
|1.43
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4275.47
|Rallis India
|219.65
|-2.3
|-1.04
|270.5
|186.5
|4271.55
On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech had a BSE volume of 603 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹801.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!