Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Rossari Biotech stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 807.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 813.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rossari Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech's stock opened at 801.95 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 814.65 and a low of 795.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at 4484.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.95, while the 52-week low is 536.1. The stock had a trading volume of 2231 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Privi Speciality Chemicals1202.0-1.55-0.131420.75870.554695.34
Ami Organics1192.0-2.05-0.171387.5844.954343.3
Rossari Biotech810.22.250.28928.95536.14468.7
Rallis India221.1-0.3-0.14270.5186.54299.75
Neogen Chemicals1713.35-19.05-1.11851.051127.74272.98
20 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rossari Biotech reached a low price of 812.1 and a high price of 817.4 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Rossari Biotech share price update :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹813.1, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹807.95

The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is 813.1 with a percent change of 0.64. This means that the stock has increased by 0.64% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 5.15, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.15 from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive trend.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Rossari Biotech Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Rossari Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.86%
3 Months-5.65%
6 Months15.91%
YTD11.33%
1 Year-11.04%
20 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹815, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹807.95

The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 815. There has been a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.05, meaning that the stock price has increased by 7.05 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Rossari Biotech share price Live :Rossari Biotech closed at ₹801.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech had a total volume of 2,231 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was 801.95.

