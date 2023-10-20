Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech's stock opened at ₹801.95 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹814.65 and a low of ₹795.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹4484.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.95, while the 52-week low is ₹536.1. The stock had a trading volume of 2231 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|1202.0
|-1.55
|-0.13
|1420.75
|870.55
|4695.34
|Ami Organics
|1192.0
|-2.05
|-0.17
|1387.5
|844.95
|4343.3
|Rossari Biotech
|810.2
|2.25
|0.28
|928.95
|536.1
|4468.7
|Rallis India
|221.1
|-0.3
|-0.14
|270.5
|186.5
|4299.75
|Neogen Chemicals
|1713.35
|-19.05
|-1.1
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4272.98
The stock of Rossari Biotech reached a low price of ₹812.1 and a high price of ₹817.4 on the current day.
The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹813.1 with a percent change of 0.64. This means that the stock has increased by 0.64% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 5.15, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹5.15 from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|-5.65%
|6 Months
|15.91%
|YTD
|11.33%
|1 Year
|-11.04%
The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹815. There has been a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.05, meaning that the stock price has increased by 7.05 points.
On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech had a total volume of 2,231 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was ₹801.95.
