Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Rossari Biotech's stock opened at ₹813.5 and closed at ₹807.95. The stock reached a high of ₹825.1 and a low of ₹810.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹4556.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.95, while the 52-week low is ₹536.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 7270 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Rossari Biotech share price NSE Live :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹806.35, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹821.55 The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹806.35, with a percent change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.85% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -15.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹15.2 in value.

Rossari Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 810.25 10 Days 816.82 20 Days 820.24 50 Days 828.95 100 Days 837.52 300 Days 833.21

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Rossari Biotech stock is ₹798, while the high price is ₹848.15.

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Paradeep Phosphates 64.32 -1.46 -2.22 75.34 48.35 5238.85 Privi Speciality Chemicals 1200.0 -4.65 -0.39 1420.75 870.55 4687.53 Rossari Biotech 805.6 -15.95 -1.94 928.95 536.1 4443.33 Ami Organics 1179.8 -19.6 -1.63 1387.5 844.95 4298.84 Neogen Chemicals 1614.4 -65.85 -3.92 1851.05 1127.7 4026.2

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Rossari Biotech stock today is ₹803.1, while the high price is ₹848.15.

Rossari Biotech share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 0 1 1 1 Sell 1 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Paradeep Phosphates 64.48 -1.3 -1.98 75.34 48.35 5251.88 Privi Speciality Chemicals 1201.0 -3.65 -0.3 1420.75 870.55 4691.43 Rossari Biotech 810.35 -11.2 -1.36 928.95 536.1 4469.53 Ami Organics 1184.7 -14.7 -1.23 1387.5 844.95 4316.7 Neogen Chemicals 1624.45 -55.8 -3.32 1851.05 1127.7 4051.27

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Rossari Biotech stock is ₹810.75, while the high price is ₹848.15.

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Paradeep Phosphates 64.74 -1.04 -1.58 75.34 48.35 5273.06 Privi Speciality Chemicals 1196.15 -8.5 -0.71 1420.75 870.55 4672.49 Rossari Biotech 815.55 -6.0 -0.73 928.95 536.1 4498.21 Ami Organics 1197.45 -1.95 -0.16 1387.5 844.95 4363.16 Neogen Chemicals 1626.0 -54.25 -3.23 1851.05 1127.7 4055.13

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Rossari Biotech stock is ₹810.75 and the high price is ₹848.15.

Rossari Biotech share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.64% 3 Months -4.05% 6 Months 19.72% YTD 13.02% 1 Year -9.2%

Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹825.05, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹807.95 The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹825.05. There has been a percent change of 2.12, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.1, which means that the stock has increased by ₹17.1. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price.

Rossari Biotech share price Live :Rossari Biotech closed at ₹807.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech had a trading volume of 7270 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹807.95.