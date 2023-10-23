comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Livemint

Rossari Biotech stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 821.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 806.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rossari Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rossari BiotechPremium
Rossari Biotech

On the last day, Rossari Biotech's stock opened at 813.5 and closed at 807.95. The stock reached a high of 825.1 and a low of 810.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 4556.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 928.95, while the 52-week low is 536.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 7270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:58:29 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price NSE Live :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹806.35, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹821.55

The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is 806.35, with a percent change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.85% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -15.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 15.2 in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:38:59 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days810.25
10 Days816.82
20 Days820.24
50 Days828.95
100 Days837.52
300 Days833.21
23 Oct 2023, 01:14:15 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Rossari Biotech stock is 798, while the high price is 848.15.

23 Oct 2023, 01:03:41 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price update :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹800.8, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹821.55

The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 800.8, which represents a decrease of 2.53% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -20.75, indicating a downward movement.

23 Oct 2023, 12:53:47 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:31:42 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price NSE Live :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹805.6, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹821.55

The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 805.6. There has been a percent change of -1.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 15.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:30:35 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Paradeep Phosphates64.32-1.46-2.2275.3448.355238.85
Privi Speciality Chemicals1200.0-4.65-0.391420.75870.554687.53
Rossari Biotech805.6-15.95-1.94928.95536.14443.33
Ami Organics1179.8-19.6-1.631387.5844.954298.84
Neogen Chemicals1614.4-65.85-3.921851.051127.74026.2
23 Oct 2023, 12:21:16 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rossari Biotech stock today is 803.1, while the high price is 848.15.

23 Oct 2023, 12:09:19 PM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy1111
Hold0111
Sell1000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:41:53 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price NSE Live :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹806.35, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹821.55

The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 806.35, with a percent change of -1.85 and a net change of -15.2. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a loss of 15.2.

23 Oct 2023, 11:36:34 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Paradeep Phosphates64.48-1.3-1.9875.3448.355251.88
Privi Speciality Chemicals1201.0-3.65-0.31420.75870.554691.43
Rossari Biotech810.35-11.2-1.36928.95536.14469.53
Ami Organics1184.7-14.7-1.231387.5844.954316.7
Neogen Chemicals1624.45-55.8-3.321851.051127.74051.27
23 Oct 2023, 11:16:11 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rossari Biotech stock is 810.75, while the high price is 848.15.

23 Oct 2023, 11:08:27 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price update :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹812.65, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹821.55

The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is 812.65 with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -8.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40:53 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Paradeep Phosphates64.74-1.04-1.5875.3448.355273.06
Privi Speciality Chemicals1196.15-8.5-0.711420.75870.554672.49
Rossari Biotech815.55-6.0-0.73928.95536.14498.21
Ami Organics1197.45-1.95-0.161387.5844.954363.16
Neogen Chemicals1626.0-54.25-3.231851.051127.74055.13
23 Oct 2023, 10:36:53 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹815.55, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹821.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Rossari Biotech is 815.55. It has experienced a decrease of 0.73% or a net change of -6. This indicates that the stock price has slightly declined.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30:49 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Rossari Biotech stock is 810.75 and the high price is 848.15.

23 Oct 2023, 09:57:34 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:46:04 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price update :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹824.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹821.55

Rossari Biotech stock is currently priced at 824.4 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 2.85.

23 Oct 2023, 09:40:26 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.64%
3 Months-4.05%
6 Months19.72%
YTD13.02%
1 Year-9.2%
23 Oct 2023, 09:09:13 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹825.05, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹807.95

The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is 825.05. There has been a percent change of 2.12, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.1, which means that the stock has increased by 17.1. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:24:37 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Live :Rossari Biotech closed at ₹807.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech had a trading volume of 7270 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 807.95.

