Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Rossari Biotech's stock opened at ₹813.5 and closed at ₹807.95. The stock reached a high of ₹825.1 and a low of ₹810.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹4556.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹928.95, while the 52-week low is ₹536.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 7270 shares.
The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹806.35, with a percent change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.85% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -15.2, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹15.2 in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|810.25
|10 Days
|816.82
|20 Days
|820.24
|50 Days
|828.95
|100 Days
|837.52
|300 Days
|833.21
The current day's low price of Rossari Biotech stock is ₹798, while the high price is ₹848.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Paradeep Phosphates
|64.32
|-1.46
|-2.22
|75.34
|48.35
|5238.85
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|1200.0
|-4.65
|-0.39
|1420.75
|870.55
|4687.53
|Rossari Biotech
|805.6
|-15.95
|-1.94
|928.95
|536.1
|4443.33
|Ami Organics
|1179.8
|-19.6
|-1.63
|1387.5
|844.95
|4298.84
|Neogen Chemicals
|1614.4
|-65.85
|-3.92
|1851.05
|1127.7
|4026.2
The low price of Rossari Biotech stock today is ₹803.1, while the high price is ₹848.15.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current day's low price for Rossari Biotech stock is ₹810.75, while the high price is ₹848.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.64%
|3 Months
|-4.05%
|6 Months
|19.72%
|YTD
|13.02%
|1 Year
|-9.2%
The current data for Rossari Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹825.05. There has been a percent change of 2.12, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.1, which means that the stock has increased by ₹17.1. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price.
On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech had a trading volume of 7270 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹807.95.
