Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Livemint

Rossari Biotech stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.27 %. The stock closed at 789.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rossari Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rossari BiotechPremium
Rossari Biotech

On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech's stock opened at 814.75 and closed at 796.2. The stock reached a high of 814.75 and a low of 770.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4391.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 925.45, while the 52-week low is 536.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 8322 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:19:25 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Rossari Biotech stock reached a low price of 761.9 and a high price of 802.5.

26 Oct 2023, 11:06:37 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price update :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹763.3, down -3.27% from yesterday's ₹789.1

Rossari Biotech stock price has decreased by 3.27% or 25.8, currently trading at 763.3.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41:52 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price NSE Live :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹766, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹789.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rossari Biotech is 766. There has been a percent change of -2.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.1, suggesting a decrease of 23.1 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:39:17 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Paradeep Phosphates60.04-2.15-3.4675.3448.354890.24
Privi Speciality Chemicals1182.0-30.45-2.511395.6870.554617.21
Rossari Biotech764.85-24.25-3.07925.45536.14218.57
Ami Organics1099.753.50.321387.5844.954007.17
Rallis India211.14.62.23270.5186.54105.28
26 Oct 2023, 10:28:54 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rossari Biotech stock today was 761.9, while the high price was 802.5.

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:27 AM IST

Rossari Biotech Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:43:13 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price update :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹764.5, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹789.1

The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 764.5 with a percent change of -3.12 and a net change of -24.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.12% and the net change is a decrease of 24.6.

26 Oct 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.33%
3 Months-6.75%
6 Months16.91%
YTD8.55%
1 Year-12.95%
26 Oct 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Today :Rossari Biotech trading at ₹795, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹796.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Rossari Biotech is 795, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% and the value has decreased by 1.2 points.

26 Oct 2023, 08:21:29 AM IST

Rossari Biotech share price Live :Rossari Biotech closed at ₹796.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Rossari Biotech recorded a trading volume of 8,322 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 796.2.

