Rossari Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Rossari Biotech Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Rossari Biotech's stock opened at ₹814.75 and closed at ₹796.2. The stock reached a high of ₹814.75 and a low of ₹770.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4391.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹925.45, while the 52-week low is ₹536.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 8322 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Rossari Biotech stock reached a low price of ₹761.9 and a high price of ₹802.5.
Rossari Biotech stock price has decreased by 3.27% or ₹25.8, currently trading at ₹763.3.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rossari Biotech is ₹766. There has been a percent change of -2.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹23.1 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Paradeep Phosphates
|60.04
|-2.15
|-3.46
|75.34
|48.35
|4890.24
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|1182.0
|-30.45
|-2.51
|1395.6
|870.55
|4617.21
|Rossari Biotech
|764.85
|-24.25
|-3.07
|925.45
|536.1
|4218.57
|Ami Organics
|1099.75
|3.5
|0.32
|1387.5
|844.95
|4007.17
|Rallis India
|211.1
|4.6
|2.23
|270.5
|186.5
|4105.28
The low price of Rossari Biotech stock today was ₹761.9, while the high price was ₹802.5.
The current data of Rossari Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹764.5 with a percent change of -3.12 and a net change of -24.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.12% and the net change is a decrease of 24.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.33%
|3 Months
|-6.75%
|6 Months
|16.91%
|YTD
|8.55%
|1 Year
|-12.95%
The current data shows that the stock price of Rossari Biotech is ₹795, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% and the value has decreased by 1.2 points.
On the last day, Rossari Biotech recorded a trading volume of 8,322 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹796.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!