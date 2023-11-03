Hello User
RR KABEL Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
RR KABEL stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1386.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1386.7 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at 1392.55 and closed at 1386.55. The stock reached a high of 1392.55 and a low of 1382.7 during the day. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is 15644.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1524.55 and the 52-week low is 1137.6. The trading volume on the BSE for RR KABEL was 1578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1386.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, there were a total of 1578 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1386.55.

