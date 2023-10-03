Hello User
RR KABEL Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 10.51 %. The stock closed at 1267.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1400.75 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

The stock of RR KABEL opened at 1286.3 and closed at 1267.55 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 1427.45, while the lowest price was 1280. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1427.45, while the 52-week low is 1137.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 139,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1267.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 139,518. The closing price for the stock was 1267.55.

