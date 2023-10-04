Hello User
RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 1400.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1406.8 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL had an open price of 1423 and a close price of 1400.75. The stock had a high of 1456.95 and a low of 1357. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is 15871.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1427.45 and the 52-week low is 1137.6. The stock had a trading volume of 160963 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1406.8, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1400.75

The current data of RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is 1406.8, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and the net change in the price is 6.05.

04 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1400.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 160,963. The closing price of the stock was 1400.75.

