Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL sees upward movement in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 1389.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1407.05 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at 1392.55 and closed at 1386.55. The stock had a high of 1400 and a low of 1375. The market capitalization of the company is 15,512.6 crore. The 52-week high for RR KABEL is 1524.55 and the 52-week low is 1137.6. The stock had a trading volume of 5721 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST RR KABEL share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.45%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1407.05, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1389.7

The current stock price of RR KABEL is 1407.05. There has been a percent change of 1.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.35, reflecting the increase in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1386.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5721. The closing price for the day was 1386.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.