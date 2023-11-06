RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL sees upward movement in trading today

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at ₹1392.55 and closed at ₹1386.55. The stock had a high of ₹1400 and a low of ₹1375. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,512.6 crore. The 52-week high for RR KABEL is ₹1524.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1137.6. The stock had a trading volume of 5721 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.45%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of RR KABEL is ₹1407.05. There has been a percent change of 1.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.35, reflecting the increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5721. The closing price for the day was ₹1386.55.
