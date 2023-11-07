Hello User
RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 5.06 %. The stock closed at 1403.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1474.7 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at a price of 1405 and closed at 1389.7. The stock reached a high of 1431.6 and a low of 1395.5 during the day. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is 15,835.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1524.55 and the 52-week low is 1137.6. On the BSE, a total of 9309 shares of RR KABEL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1474.7, up 5.06% from yesterday's ₹1403.65

The current data of RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1474.7, which represents a 5.06% increase. The net change is 71.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST R R Kabel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for R R Kabel stock is 1488.5 and the low is 1428.

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST RR KABEL share price update :RR KABEL trading at ₹1403.65, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1389.7

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1403.65. There has been a 1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 13.95.

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST RR KABEL share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.24%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
07 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1403.65, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1389.7

The current stock price of RR KABEL is 1403.65. It has seen a 1% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 13.95.

07 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1389.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9309. The closing price for the stock was 1389.7.

