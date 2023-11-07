RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL sees stock gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at a price of ₹1405 and closed at ₹1389.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1431.6 and a low of ₹1395.5 during the day. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is ₹15,835.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1524.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1137.6. On the BSE, a total of 9309 shares of RR KABEL were traded.
The current day's high for R R Kabel stock is ₹1488.5 and the low is ₹1428.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.24%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9309. The closing price for the stock was ₹1389.7.
