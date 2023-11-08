RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at ₹1445.05 and closed at ₹1403.65. The high for the day was ₹1550 and the low was ₹1428. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is ₹17212.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1524.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1137.6. The BSE volume for RR KABEL was 185,558 shares.
RR KABEL share price update :RR KABEL trading at ₹1595, up 4.55% from yesterday's ₹1525.65
The current data of RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is ₹1595. There has been a 4.55 percent increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 69.35.
RR KABEL share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1866.7
|73.25
|4.08
|1950.0
|1240.75
|74777.84
|JSW Infrastructure
|212.6
|6.95
|3.38
|207.4
|141.75
|39643.68
|R R Kabel
|1597.55
|71.9
|4.71
|1550.0
|1137.6
|18023.38
|Concord Biotech
|1228.95
|26.85
|2.23
|1258.0
|900.0
|12856.81
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|215.35
|-4.4
|-2.0
|257.95
|193.95
|9573.145
R R Kabel share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for R R Kabel stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1502.75 Today's high price: ₹1577.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.52%
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.52%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
