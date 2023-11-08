comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL sees gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL sees gains in trading today

5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 4.55 %. The stock closed at 1525.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1595 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABELPremium
RR KABEL

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at 1445.05 and closed at 1403.65. The high for the day was 1550 and the low was 1428. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is 17212.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1524.55 and the 52-week low is 1137.6. The BSE volume for RR KABEL was 185,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:05:26 AM IST

RR KABEL share price update :RR KABEL trading at ₹1595, up 4.55% from yesterday's ₹1525.65

The current data of RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is 1595. There has been a 4.55 percent increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 69.35.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39:02 AM IST

RR KABEL share price NSE Live :RR KABEL trading at ₹1600.05, up 4.88% from yesterday's ₹1525.65

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is 1600.05. There has been a percent change of 4.88, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 74.4, which means that the stock price has increased by 74.4.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38:37 AM IST

RR KABEL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1866.773.254.081950.01240.7574777.84
JSW Infrastructure212.66.953.38207.4141.7539643.68
R R Kabel1597.5571.94.711550.01137.618023.38
Concord Biotech1228.9526.852.231258.0900.012856.81
TVS Supply Chain Solutions215.35-4.4-2.0257.95193.959573.145
08 Nov 2023, 10:19:07 AM IST

R R Kabel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for R R Kabel stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1502.75 Today's high price: 1577.

08 Nov 2023, 09:43:46 AM IST

RR KABEL share price update :RR KABEL trading at ₹1540.5, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1525.65

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1540.5 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 14.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the net change in price is 14.85.

08 Nov 2023, 09:36:35 AM IST

RR KABEL share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.52%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Nov 2023, 09:09:17 AM IST

RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1525.65, up 8.69% from yesterday's ₹1403.65

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1525.65. There has been a percent change of 8.69, indicating a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change is 122, further confirming the positive movement in the stock's price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:15:27 AM IST

RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1403.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 185,558. The closing price for the stock was 1403.65.

