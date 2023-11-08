RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at ₹1445.05 and closed at ₹1403.65. The high for the day was ₹1550 and the low was ₹1428. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is ₹17212.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1524.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1137.6. The BSE volume for RR KABEL was 185,558 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is ₹1595. There has been a 4.55 percent increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 69.35.
The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is ₹1600.05. There has been a percent change of 4.88, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 74.4, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹74.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1866.7
|73.25
|4.08
|1950.0
|1240.75
|74777.84
|JSW Infrastructure
|212.6
|6.95
|3.38
|207.4
|141.75
|39643.68
|R R Kabel
|1597.55
|71.9
|4.71
|1550.0
|1137.6
|18023.38
|Concord Biotech
|1228.95
|26.85
|2.23
|1258.0
|900.0
|12856.81
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|215.35
|-4.4
|-2.0
|257.95
|193.95
|9573.145
The current day's high and low data for R R Kabel stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1502.75 Today's high price: ₹1577.
The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is ₹1540.5 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 14.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the net change in price is 14.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.52%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is ₹1525.65. There has been a percent change of 8.69, indicating a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change is 122, further confirming the positive movement in the stock's price.
On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 185,558. The closing price for the stock was ₹1403.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!