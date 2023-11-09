RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL Sees Positive Trading Momentum

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL, the stock opened at ₹1531.1 and closed at ₹1525.65. The stock had a high of ₹1628.15 and a low of ₹1502.75. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is ₹18,101.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1550 and the 52-week low is ₹1137.6. The stock had a trading volume of 56,226 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.29%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
RR KABEL stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1604.5, with a percent change of 5.17 and a net change of ₹78.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5.17% and by ₹78.85.
On the last day of RR KABEL BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 56,226. The closing price of RR KABEL shares was ₹1525.65.
