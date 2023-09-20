RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL Stocks Rise in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the stock of RR KABEL opened at ₹1179 and closed at ₹1035. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1198.05, while the lowest price was ₹1137.6. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are not provided in the data. The BSE volume for RR KABEL shares on that day was 516,286. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL trading at ₹1179.75, up 13.99% from yesterday's ₹1035 The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is ₹1179.75, which is a significant increase of 13.99%. The net change is 144.75, indicating a strong positive movement in the stock. This suggests that RR KABEL stock is performing well and experiencing a period of growth. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may be inclined to invest in the stock. Click here for RR KABEL Profit Loss Share Via

RR KABEL share price update :RR KABEL trading at ₹1172, up 13.24% from yesterday's ₹1035 The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is ₹1172, which represents a 13.24% increase from the previous period. The net change is 137, indicating a significant rise in the stock's value. This suggests that RR KABEL stock has experienced a strong upward movement and may be performing well in the market. Share Via

R R KABEL ORD share price live: Today's Price range The stock of R R KABEL ORD had a low price of ₹1137.6 and a high price of ₹1198.05 for the current day. Share Via

RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1166, up 12.66% from yesterday's ₹1035 RR KABEL stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 12.66 and a net change of 131. The stock is currently priced at ₹1166. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Share Via

RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1035 on last trading day On the last day of RR KABEL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 516,815. The closing price for the day was ₹1,035. Share Via