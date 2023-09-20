comScore
LIVE UPDATES

RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL Stocks Rise in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 13.99 %. The stock closed at 1035 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1179.75 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABELPremium
RR KABEL

On the last day of trading, the stock of RR KABEL opened at 1179 and closed at 1035. The highest price reached during the day was 1198.05, while the lowest price was 1137.6. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are not provided in the data. The BSE volume for RR KABEL shares on that day was 516,286.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 12:09:22 PM IST

RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL trading at ₹1179.75, up 13.99% from yesterday's ₹1035

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is 1179.75, which is a significant increase of 13.99%. The net change is 144.75, indicating a strong positive movement in the stock. This suggests that RR KABEL stock is performing well and experiencing a period of growth. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may be inclined to invest in the stock.

20 Sep 2023, 11:43:45 AM IST

RR KABEL share price update :RR KABEL trading at ₹1172, up 13.24% from yesterday's ₹1035

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1172, which represents a 13.24% increase from the previous period. The net change is 137, indicating a significant rise in the stock's value. This suggests that RR KABEL stock has experienced a strong upward movement and may be performing well in the market.

20 Sep 2023, 11:15:13 AM IST

R R KABEL ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of R R KABEL ORD had a low price of 1137.6 and a high price of 1198.05 for the current day.

20 Sep 2023, 11:05:39 AM IST

RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1166, up 12.66% from yesterday's ₹1035

RR KABEL stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 12.66 and a net change of 131. The stock is currently priced at 1166. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

20 Sep 2023, 10:40:09 AM IST

RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1035 on last trading day

On the last day of RR KABEL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 516,815. The closing price for the day was 1,035.

