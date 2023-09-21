Hello User
RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL Stock Soars: Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 15.62 %. The stock closed at 1035 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1196.65 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL, the stock opened at 1179 and closed at 1035. The highest price reached during the day was 1212.8, while the lowest price was 1137.6. The market capitalization of RR KABEL stands at 0.0 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of an unknown value and a 52-week low of an unknown value. The BSE volume for RR KABEL was 884,587 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1196.65, up 15.62% from yesterday's ₹1035

The stock price of RR KABEL is currently at 1196.65, with a percent change of 15.62 and a net change of 161.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1035 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, the volume was recorded at 884,587 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1035.

