RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 1179.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1159.6 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last day of RR KABEL, the stock opened at 1192.1 and closed at 1196.65. The highest price recorded during the day was 1232.45, while the lowest price was 1160. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is currently at 0.0 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1212.8 and a 52-week low of 1137.6. The BSE volume for RR KABEL was 145,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST RR KABEL share price NSE Live :RR KABEL trading at ₹1159.6, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹1179.1

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1159.6, with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -19.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.65% and has decreased by 19.5 in value.

22 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1181.35, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1179.1

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1181.35 with a percent change of 0.19%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

22 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1196.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 145,313. The closing price for the stock was 1196.65.

