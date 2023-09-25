Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1179.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1180.5 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at 1181.35 and closed at 1179.1. The stock had a high of 1191.85 and a low of 1151. The company's market capitalization stands at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for RR KABEL is 1232.45, while the 52-week low is 1137.6. A total of 84,950 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1180.5, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1179.1

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1180.5. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.4 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1179.1 on last trading day

On the last day of RR KABEL BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 84950. The closing price of the shares was 1179.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.