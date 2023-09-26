Hello User
RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 1180.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1176.85 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last trading day, the stock of RR KABEL opened at 1180.55 and closed at 1180.5. The highest price recorded during the day was 1189.3, while the lowest price was 1164.1. The market capitalization of the company is at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1232.45 and the 52-week low is 1137.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 32706 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST RR KABEL share price NSE Live :RR KABEL trading at ₹1176.85, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1180.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of RR KABEL is 1176.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.75, further confirming the decrease.

26 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1180.6, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1180.5

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is 1180.6 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by a very small amount, indicating a relatively stable market for RR KABEL stock.

26 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1180.5 on last trading day

On the last day of RR KABEL on the BSE, there were 32,706 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1180.5.

