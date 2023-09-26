RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL stock plummets in trading today

On the last trading day, the stock of RR KABEL opened at ₹1180.55 and closed at ₹1180.5. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1189.3, while the lowest price was ₹1164.1. The market capitalization of the company is at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1232.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1137.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 32706 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of RR KABEL is ₹1176.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.75, further confirming the decrease.
The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the stock price is ₹1180.6 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by a very small amount, indicating a relatively stable market for RR KABEL stock.
On the last day of RR KABEL on the BSE, there were 32,706 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1180.5.
