RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL enjoys bullish trading day

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at ₹1182.05 and closed at ₹1180.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1194.95 and a low of ₹1172. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for RR KABEL is ₹1232.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1137.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 20321 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is ₹1192.15. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.55 points.
On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,321. The closing price for the stock was ₹1180.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!