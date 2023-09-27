Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL enjoys bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 1180.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1192.15 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at 1182.05 and closed at 1180.6. The stock reached a high of 1194.95 and a low of 1172. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for RR KABEL is 1232.45 and the 52-week low is 1137.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 20321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1192.15, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1180.6

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1192.15. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.55 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1180.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 20,321. The closing price for the stock was 1180.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.