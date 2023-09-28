RR KABEL Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

The last day of trading for RR KABEL saw an open price of ₹1192.9 and a close price of ₹1192.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1223.5 and a low of ₹1180.65 during the day. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1232.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1137.6. The BSE volume for the day was 31,489 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST
RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1192.15 on last trading day
On the last day of RR KABEL trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31,489. The closing price for the day was ₹1192.15.