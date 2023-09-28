Hello User
RR KABEL Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1192.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1196.3 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

The last day of trading for RR KABEL saw an open price of 1192.9 and a close price of 1192.15. The stock reached a high of 1223.5 and a low of 1180.65 during the day. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1232.45 and the 52-week low is 1137.6. The BSE volume for the day was 31,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1192.15 on last trading day

On the last day of RR KABEL trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31,489. The closing price for the day was 1192.15.

