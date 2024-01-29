 RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL Soars in Today's Trading | Mint
RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL Soars in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL Soars in Today's Trading

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 1464.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1484 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL Stock Price TodayPremium
RR KABEL Stock Price Today

RR KABEL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at a price of 1470.15 and closed at 1464.4. The stock reached a high of 1486.05 and a low of 1466. The company's market capitalization is 16,569.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1822.2 and the 52-week low is 1137.6. The stock had a trading volume of 2388 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 02:10:44 PM IST

R R Kabel share price live: Today's Price range

R R Kabel stock's current day's high is 1492.25 and the low is 1464.9.

29 Jan 2024, 01:54:12 PM IST

RR KABEL Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RR KABEL share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Jan 2024, 01:49:52 PM IST

RR KABEL share price update :RR KABEL trading at ₹1484, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1464.4

The current data of RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1484. There has been a 1.34 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.6.

29 Jan 2024, 01:49:00 PM IST

RR KABEL share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1449.91
10 Days1465.65
20 Days1513.91
50 Days1605.08
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
29 Jan 2024, 01:33:33 PM IST

R R Kabel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for R R Kabel stock is 1464.9 and the high price is 1492.25.

29 Jan 2024, 01:12:49 PM IST

RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL trading at ₹1482.35, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1464.4

The RR KABEL stock is currently priced at 1482.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.23, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 17.95 points.

Click here for RR KABEL Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 12:42:29 PM IST

RR KABEL share price update :RR KABEL trading at ₹1478.5, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1464.4

The current data of RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1478.5. There has been a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 14.1 points.

29 Jan 2024, 12:34:58 PM IST

RR KABEL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure211.44.62.22247.4141.7544394.03
Cello World Limited864.026.33.14920.45748.618336.76
R R Kabel1478.414.00.961822.21137.616679.15
Honasa Consumer481.9-5.65-1.16510.75256.115504.98
Signatureglobal India1105.0517.51.611172.2444.115527.13
29 Jan 2024, 12:17:41 PM IST

R R Kabel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for R R Kabel stock is 1464.9 and the high price is 1486.05.

29 Jan 2024, 12:03:58 PM IST

RR KABEL share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3331
Buy1111
Hold1110
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
29 Jan 2024, 11:40:05 AM IST

RR KABEL share price update :RR KABEL closed at ₹1464.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, a total of 2388 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1464.4.

