RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL Soars in Today's Trading

RR KABEL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RR KABEL opened at a price of ₹1470.15 and closed at ₹1464.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1486.05 and a low of ₹1466. The company's market capitalization is ₹16,569.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1822.2 and the 52-week low is ₹1137.6. The stock had a trading volume of 2388 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
R R Kabel stock's current day's high is ₹1492.25 and the low is ₹1464.9.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RR KABEL share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current data of RR KABEL stock shows that the price is ₹1484. There has been a 1.34 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.6.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1449.91
|10 Days
|1465.65
|20 Days
|1513.91
|50 Days
|1605.08
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
The current day's low price for R R Kabel stock is ₹1464.9 and the high price is ₹1492.25.
The RR KABEL stock is currently priced at ₹1482.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.23, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 17.95 points.
Click here for RR KABEL Dividend
The current data of RR KABEL stock shows that the price is ₹1478.5. There has been a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 14.1 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|211.4
|4.6
|2.22
|247.4
|141.75
|44394.03
|Cello World Limited
|864.0
|26.3
|3.14
|920.45
|748.6
|18336.76
|R R Kabel
|1478.4
|14.0
|0.96
|1822.2
|1137.6
|16679.15
|Honasa Consumer
|481.9
|-5.65
|-1.16
|510.75
|256.1
|15504.98
|Signatureglobal India
|1105.05
|17.5
|1.61
|1172.2
|444.1
|15527.13
The current day's low price for R R Kabel stock is ₹1464.9 and the high price is ₹1486.05.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, a total of 2388 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1464.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!