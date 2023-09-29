RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL shares surge in trading today

On the last day, RR KABEL opened at ₹1200 and closed at ₹1196.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1292.9 and a low of ₹1200. The market capitalization is 0.0 cr and the 52-week high and low are 1232.45 and 1137.6 respectively. The BSE volume for RR KABEL was 118,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.