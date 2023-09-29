Hello User
RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL shares surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 5.96 %. The stock closed at 1196.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1267.55 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL

On the last day, RR KABEL opened at 1200 and closed at 1196.3. The stock reached a high of 1292.9 and a low of 1200. The market capitalization is 0.0 cr and the 52-week high and low are 1232.45 and 1137.6 respectively. The BSE volume for RR KABEL was 118,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1267.55, up 5.96% from yesterday's ₹1196.3

The current data shows that the stock price of RR KABEL is 1267.55. It has experienced a percent change of 5.96, which indicates a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 71.25, which means that the stock has increased by 71.25. Overall, this data suggests that RR KABEL stock has performed well and has seen a significant increase in its value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1196.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, a total of 118,521 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,196.3.

