RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 1464.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1481.35 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL Stock Price Today

RR KABEL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, RR KABEL had an open price of 1470.15 and a close price of 1464.4. The stock had a high of 1492.25 and a low of 1464.9. The market capitalization of the company was 16712.41 crore. The 52-week high for RR KABEL was 1822.2 and the 52-week low was 1137.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 4710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST R R Kabel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for R R Kabel stock is 1401 and the high price is 1436.45.

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST RR KABEL share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.72%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-5.9%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1464.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for RR KABEL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4710. The closing price for the stock was 1464.4.

