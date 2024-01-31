RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL stock sees decline in trading today

RR KABEL Share Price Today : RR KABEL had an open price of ₹1414.85 and a close price of ₹1478.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1451.7 and a low of ₹1401 during the day. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is ₹16206.42 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1822.2 and a 52-week low of ₹1137.6. The BSE volume for RR KABEL was 38225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.