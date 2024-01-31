Hello User
RR KABEL share price Today Live Updates : RR KABEL stock sees decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

RR KABEL stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.87 %. The stock closed at 1478.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1436.5 per share. Investors should monitor RR KABEL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RR KABEL Stock Price Today

RR KABEL Share Price Today : RR KABEL had an open price of 1414.85 and a close price of 1478.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1451.7 and a low of 1401 during the day. The market capitalization of RR KABEL is 16206.42 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1822.2 and a 52-week low of 1137.6. The BSE volume for RR KABEL was 38225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST RR KABEL share price Today :RR KABEL trading at ₹1436.5, down -2.87% from yesterday's ₹1478.9

The current data for RR KABEL stock shows that the price is 1436.5. There has been a percent change of -2.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -42.4, which means the stock has decreased by 42.4.

31 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST RR KABEL share price Live :RR KABEL closed at ₹1478.9 on last trading day

On the last day, RR KABEL had a trading volume of 38,225 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,478.9.

