S M Gold share price Today Live Updates : S M Gold Suffers Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

S M Gold stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 21.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.54 per share. Investors should monitor S M Gold stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

S M Gold

On the last day, the opening price of S M Gold was 23.7, and the closing price was 22.75. The stock had a high of 23.88 and a low of 21.62 during the day. The market capitalization of S M Gold is 21.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37, while the 52-week low is 13.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 342,633 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST S M Gold share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of S M Gold stock was 20.54 and the high price was also 20.54.

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST S M Gold share price NSE Live :S M Gold trading at ₹20.54, down -5% from yesterday's ₹21.62

The current data for S M Gold stock shows that the price is 20.54. There has been a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.08, suggesting a decline of 1.08. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST S M Gold Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST S M Gold share price Today :S M Gold trading at ₹20.54, down -5% from yesterday's ₹21.62

The current data of S M Gold stock shows that the price is 20.54 with a percent change of -5% and a net change of -1.08. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 5% and has experienced a net loss of 1.08.

09 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST S M Gold share price Live :S M Gold closed at ₹22.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for S M Gold on BSE, the volume was 342,633 shares and the closing price was 22.75.

