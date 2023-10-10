S M Gold Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for S M Gold was ₹20.54 and the close price was ₹21.62. The stock had a high of ₹20.54 and a low of ₹20.54. The market capitalization for S M Gold is ₹20.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37 and the 52-week low is ₹13.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.