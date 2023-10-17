comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements closed today at 245.7, down -0.18% from yesterday's 246.15
BackBack

Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements closed today at ₹245.7, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹246.15

11 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Livemint

Sagar Cements stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 246.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sagar Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sagar CementsPremium
Sagar Cements

Sagar Cements had an open price of 246.15 and a close price of 246.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 248.5, while the low was 243.8. The market capitalization of the company is 3,196.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 267.75, and the 52-week low is 179.7. The BSE volume for the day was 4,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:43:44 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price Live :Sagar Cements closed today at ₹245.7, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹246.15

Today, Sagar Cements stock closed at 245.7, experiencing a 0.18% decrease in value. The stock also had a net change of -0.45. Yesterday, the stock closed at 246.15.

17 Oct 2023, 06:21:36 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement189.30.00.0205.9104.73878.17
Sanghi Industries123.0-0.8-0.65131.951.553177.41
Sagar Cements245.7-0.45-0.18267.75179.73211.48
Kesoram Industries84.5-0.14-0.17109.2353.52625.11
THE KCP142.750.00.0149.591.61841.15
17 Oct 2023, 05:45:05 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Sagar Cements reached a low of 239.45 today and reached a high of 248.50.

17 Oct 2023, 03:20:35 PM IST

Sagar Cements Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Sagar Cements Ltd stock is 180.00000 and the 52-week high price is 267.95000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:05:27 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price Live :Sagar Cements trading at ₹245.65, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹246.15

The current data shows that Sagar Cements stock is trading at a price of 245.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Further analysis would be needed to understand the reasons behind this decrease and to determine the overall trend of the stock.

Click here for Sagar Cements AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:30:00 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement187.6-1.7-0.9205.9104.73843.34
Sanghi Industries121.1-2.7-2.18131.951.553128.33
Sagar Cements245.65-0.5-0.2267.75179.73210.83
Kesoram Industries85.00.360.43109.2353.52640.64
THE KCP143.00.250.18149.591.61844.38
17 Oct 2023, 02:26:20 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Sagar Cements stock is 248.5, while the low price is 239.45.

17 Oct 2023, 02:25:20 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price Today :Sagar Cements trading at ₹246.2, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹246.15

The current stock price of Sagar Cements is 246.2 with a net change of 0.05, resulting in a percent change of 0.02. This indicates a relatively small increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:03:21 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price Live :Sagar Cements trading at ₹246.3, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹246.15

The current stock price of Sagar Cements is 246.3, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

Click here for Sagar Cements News

17 Oct 2023, 01:42:32 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days238.94
10 Days237.04
20 Days232.94
50 Days233.44
100 Days221.70
300 Days215.80
17 Oct 2023, 01:19:23 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price NSE Live :Sagar Cements trading at ₹243.8, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹246.15

The current data for Sagar Cements stock shows that the price is 243.8, which is a decrease of 0.95% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14:12 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sagar Cements stock for today was 239.45, while the high price was 248.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:02:29 PM IST

Sagar Cements Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:33:14 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement187.65-1.65-0.87205.9104.73844.37
Sanghi Industries122.0-1.8-1.45131.951.553151.58
Sagar Cements245.75-0.4-0.16267.75179.73212.14
Kesoram Industries84.0-0.64-0.76109.2353.52609.57
THE KCP143.851.10.77149.591.61855.34
17 Oct 2023, 12:31:57 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price update :Sagar Cements trading at ₹245.75, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹246.15

The current data for Sagar Cements stock shows that the price is 245.75. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 from the previous value. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a minor decline.

17 Oct 2023, 12:25:02 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2222
Buy3344
Hold3333
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:12:03 PM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Sagar Cements reached a low of 242.9 and a high of 248.5 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21:02 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price Live :Sagar Cements trading at ₹244.85, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹246.15

The current data for Sagar Cements stock shows that the price is 244.85 with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.53% from its previous price and has decreased by 1.3 points. This suggests that there may be a slight decline in investor confidence or market demand for Sagar Cements stock.

Click here for Sagar Cements Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 11:11:19 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Sagar Cements reached a low of 242.9 and a high of 248.5 today.

17 Oct 2023, 10:32:07 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price NSE Live :Sagar Cements trading at ₹243.6, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹246.15

The current data of Sagar Cements stock shows that the price is 243.6, with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:14:03 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Sagar Cements reached a low of 242.9 and a high of 248.5 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:59:45 AM IST

Sagar Cements Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:40:40 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price Live :Sagar Cements closed at ₹246.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sagar Cements on the BSE had a volume of 4580 shares. The closing price for the day was 246.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App