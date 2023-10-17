Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements closed today at 245.7, down -0.18% from yesterday's 246.15

Sagar Cements had an open price of ₹246.15 and a close price of ₹246.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹248.5, while the low was ₹243.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,196.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹267.75, and the 52-week low is ₹179.7. The BSE volume for the day was 4,577 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Orient Cement
|189.3
|0.0
|0.0
|205.9
|104.7
|3878.17
|Sanghi Industries
|123.0
|-0.8
|-0.65
|131.9
|51.55
|3177.41
|Sagar Cements
|245.7
|-0.45
|-0.18
|267.75
|179.7
|3211.48
|Kesoram Industries
|84.5
|-0.14
|-0.17
|109.23
|53.5
|2625.11
|THE KCP
|142.75
|0.0
|0.0
|149.5
|91.6
|1841.15
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|238.94
|10 Days
|237.04
|20 Days
|232.94
|50 Days
|233.44
|100 Days
|221.70
|300 Days
|215.80
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
