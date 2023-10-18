Hello User
Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements closed today at 247.75, up 0.77% from yesterday's 245.85

15 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Sagar Cements stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 245.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sagar Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sagar Cements

On the last day, Sagar Cements opened and closed at 246.15. The stock had a high of 248.5 and a low of 239.45. The market capitalization of Sagar Cements is 3,211.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 267.75 and the 52-week low is 179.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 25,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST Sagar Cements share price Today :Sagar Cements closed today at ₹247.75, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹245.85

The closing price of Sagar Cements stock today was 247.75, representing a 0.77% increase from the previous day's closing price of 245.85. The net change in the stock price was an increase of 1.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Sagar Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Heidelberg Cement India190.9-0.4-0.21211.6152.64326.04
Orient Cement204.2514.957.9205.9104.74184.45
Sagar Cements247.751.90.77267.75179.73238.28
Sanghi Industries121.1-1.55-1.26131.951.553128.33
Kesoram Industries83.6-0.9-1.07109.2353.52597.15
18 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sagar Cements stock today was 242.3, while the high price reached 248.95.

18 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Sagar Cements Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Sagar Cements Ltd stock is 180.00 and the 52-week high price is 267.95.

18 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST Sagar Cements share price Today :Sagar Cements trading at ₹247.6, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹245.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Sagar Cements is 247.6. There has been a 0.71 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.75.

18 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Sagar Cements share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days242.16
10 Days238.34
20 Days233.56
50 Days234.17
100 Days222.20
300 Days215.77
18 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Sagar Cements Live Updates

Click here for Sagar Cements News

Click here for Sagar Cements Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sagar Cements Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sagar Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.73%
3 Months19.4%
6 Months25.62%
YTD5.55%
1 Year24.73%
18 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sagar Cements share price Live :Sagar Cements closed at ₹246.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sagar Cements on BSE, the volume was 25,076 shares. The closing price for the day was 246.15.

