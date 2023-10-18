Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements closed today at 247.75, up 0.77% from yesterday's 245.85

On the last day, Sagar Cements opened and closed at ₹246.15. The stock had a high of ₹248.5 and a low of ₹239.45. The market capitalization of Sagar Cements is ₹3,211.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹267.75 and the 52-week low is ₹179.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 25,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of Sagar Cements stock today was ₹247.75, representing a 0.77% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹245.85. The net change in the stock price was an increase of 1.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Heidelberg Cement India
|190.9
|-0.4
|-0.21
|211.6
|152.6
|4326.04
|Orient Cement
|204.25
|14.95
|7.9
|205.9
|104.7
|4184.45
|Sagar Cements
|247.75
|1.9
|0.77
|267.75
|179.7
|3238.28
|Sanghi Industries
|121.1
|-1.55
|-1.26
|131.9
|51.55
|3128.33
|Kesoram Industries
|83.6
|-0.9
|-1.07
|109.23
|53.5
|2597.15
The low price of Sagar Cements stock today was ₹242.3, while the high price reached ₹248.95.
The 52-week low price of Sagar Cements Ltd stock is 180.00 and the 52-week high price is 267.95.
The current data shows that the stock price of Sagar Cements is ₹247.6. There has been a 0.71 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.75.
The current data for Sagar Cements stock shows that the price is ₹245.7. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.45. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|242.16
|10 Days
|238.34
|20 Days
|233.56
|50 Days
|234.17
|100 Days
|222.20
|300 Days
|215.77
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.73%
|3 Months
|19.4%
|6 Months
|25.62%
|YTD
|5.55%
|1 Year
|24.73%
On the last day of trading for Sagar Cements on BSE, the volume was 25,076 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹246.15.
