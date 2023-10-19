Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements stock plummets in latest trading session

Sagar Cements opened at ₹242.3 and closed at ₹245.85, with a high of ₹248.95 and a low of ₹242.3. The market capitalization is ₹3238.28 crore. The 52-week high is ₹267.75 and the 52-week low is ₹179.7. The BSE volume for the day was 4180 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Sagar Cements reached a low of ₹242 and a high of ₹249.6 on the current day.
The current stock price of Sagar Cements is ₹245.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.7, suggesting a decline of ₹2.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.25%
|3 Months
|19.99%
|6 Months
|27.66%
|YTD
|6.39%
|1 Year
|26.04%
The current stock price of Sagar Cements is ₹249.6 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and the net change in price is 1.85 points.
On the last day of trading, Sagar Cements had a BSE volume of 4180 shares and closed at a price of ₹245.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!