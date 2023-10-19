Hello User
Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements stock plummets in latest trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sagar Cements stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 247.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sagar Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sagar Cements

Sagar Cements opened at 242.3 and closed at 245.85, with a high of 248.95 and a low of 242.3. The market capitalization is 3238.28 crore. The 52-week high is 267.75 and the 52-week low is 179.7. The BSE volume for the day was 4180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Sagar Cements reached a low of 242 and a high of 249.6 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Sagar Cements Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Sagar Cements share price update :Sagar Cements trading at ₹245.05, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹247.75

The current stock price of Sagar Cements is 245.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.7, suggesting a decline of 2.7.

19 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Sagar Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.25%
3 Months19.99%
6 Months27.66%
YTD6.39%
1 Year26.04%
19 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Sagar Cements share price Today :Sagar Cements trading at ₹249.6, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹247.75

The current stock price of Sagar Cements is 249.6 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.75% and the net change in price is 1.85 points.

19 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Sagar Cements share price Live :Sagar Cements closed at ₹245.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sagar Cements had a BSE volume of 4180 shares and closed at a price of 245.85.

