Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements Sees Positive Trading Day

Sagar Cements had a fluctuating day of trading, starting with an open price of ₹247.55 and closing at ₹247.75. The stock reached a high of ₹254.1 and a low of ₹242. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3240.24 crore. The 52-week high for Sagar Cements is ₹267.75, while the 52-week low is ₹179.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,663 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Sagar Cements stock is ₹251.45, with a net change of 0.9. This represents a percent change of 0.36.
Sagar Cements stock reached a low of ₹250 and a high of ₹259.3 today.
The current data for Sagar Cements stock shows that the price is ₹251.1, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% and the net change in price is ₹0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.81%
|3 Months
|22.49%
|6 Months
|28.99%
|YTD
|7.33%
|1 Year
|30.09%
The current price of Sagar Cements stock is ₹254.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.46, resulting in a net change of 3.65.
On the last day, Sagar Cements had a trading volume of 27,663 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹247.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!