Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Sagar Cements stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 250.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sagar Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sagar Cements

Sagar Cements had a fluctuating day of trading, starting with an open price of 247.55 and closing at 247.75. The stock reached a high of 254.1 and a low of 242. The market capitalization of the company stands at 3240.24 crore. The 52-week high for Sagar Cements is 267.75, while the 52-week low is 179.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Sagar Cements share price Today :Sagar Cements trading at ₹251.45, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹250.55

The current price of Sagar Cements stock is 251.45, with a net change of 0.9. This represents a percent change of 0.36.

20 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

Sagar Cements stock reached a low of 250 and a high of 259.3 today.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Sagar Cements Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sagar Cements share price update :Sagar Cements trading at ₹251.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹250.55

The current data for Sagar Cements stock shows that the price is 251.1, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.22% and the net change in price is 0.55.

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Sagar Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.81%
3 Months22.49%
6 Months28.99%
YTD7.33%
1 Year30.09%
20 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Sagar Cements share price Today :Sagar Cements trading at ₹254.2, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹250.55

The current price of Sagar Cements stock is 254.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.46, resulting in a net change of 3.65.

20 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Sagar Cements share price Live :Sagar Cements closed at ₹247.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Sagar Cements had a trading volume of 27,663 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 247.75.

