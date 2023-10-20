Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements Sees Positive Trading Day

Sagar Cements had a fluctuating day of trading, starting with an open price of ₹247.55 and closing at ₹247.75. The stock reached a high of ₹254.1 and a low of ₹242. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3240.24 crore. The 52-week high for Sagar Cements is ₹267.75, while the 52-week low is ₹179.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.