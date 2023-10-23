comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Sagar Cements stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 258.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sagar Cements stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sagar CementsPremium
Sagar Cements

On the last day, Sagar Cements opened at 257 and closed at 250.55. The high for the day was 269.6 and the low was 247.9. The market capitalization of the company is 3380.1 crore. The 52-week high is also 269.6 and the 52-week low is 179.7. The BSE volume for the day was 97,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21:32 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Sagar Cements reached a low of 247.45 and a high of 261.95 today.

23 Oct 2023, 11:02:33 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price update :Sagar Cements trading at ₹251.15, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹258.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Sagar Cements is 251.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -2.73%, resulting in a net change of -7.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43:50 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price NSE Live :Sagar Cements trading at ₹251.05, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹258.2

The current data shows that Sagar Cements stock is priced at 251.05, which represents a decrease of 2.77% from the previous trading day. This equates to a net change of -7.15.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38:44 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Heidelberg Cement India190.3-0.55-0.29211.6152.64312.45
Orient Cement202.60.50.25216.35104.74150.65
Sagar Cements251.15-7.05-2.73269.6179.73282.72
Sanghi Industries117.05-2.2-1.84131.951.553023.71
Kesoram Industries78.73-4.14-5.0109.2353.52445.85
23 Oct 2023, 10:26:11 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Sagar Cements reached a low of 247.45 and a high of 261.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02:47 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price update :Sagar Cements trading at ₹254.35, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹258.2

The current data of Sagar Cements stock shows that its price is 254.35, which represents a decrease of 1.49% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -3.85, indicating a decline in the stock value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:53:14 AM IST

Sagar Cements Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:39:22 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.94%
3 Months26.75%
6 Months34.85%
YTD10.76%
1 Year34.29%
23 Oct 2023, 09:01:42 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price Today :Sagar Cements trading at ₹258.6, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹250.55

The current data for Sagar Cements stock shows that the price is 258.6. There has been a percent change of 3.21, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 8.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.05 points.

23 Oct 2023, 08:06:54 AM IST

Sagar Cements share price Live :Sagar Cements closed at ₹250.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Sagar Cements had a trading volume of 97,031 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 250.55.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App