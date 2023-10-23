Sagar Cements share price Today Live Updates : Sagar Cements Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Sagar Cements opened at ₹257 and closed at ₹250.55. The high for the day was ₹269.6 and the low was ₹247.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3380.1 crore. The 52-week high is also ₹269.6 and the 52-week low is ₹179.7. The BSE volume for the day was 97,031 shares.
The stock of Sagar Cements reached a low of ₹247.45 and a high of ₹261.95 today.
The current data shows that the stock price of Sagar Cements is ₹251.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -2.73%, resulting in a net change of -7.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Heidelberg Cement India
|190.3
|-0.55
|-0.29
|211.6
|152.6
|4312.45
|Orient Cement
|202.6
|0.5
|0.25
|216.35
|104.7
|4150.65
|Sagar Cements
|251.15
|-7.05
|-2.73
|269.6
|179.7
|3282.72
|Sanghi Industries
|117.05
|-2.2
|-1.84
|131.9
|51.55
|3023.71
|Kesoram Industries
|78.73
|-4.14
|-5.0
|109.23
|53.5
|2445.85
The current data of Sagar Cements stock shows that its price is ₹254.35, which represents a decrease of 1.49% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -3.85, indicating a decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.94%
|3 Months
|26.75%
|6 Months
|34.85%
|YTD
|10.76%
|1 Year
|34.29%
The current data for Sagar Cements stock shows that the price is ₹258.6. There has been a percent change of 3.21, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 8.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.05 points.
On the last day, Sagar Cements had a trading volume of 97,031 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹250.55.
