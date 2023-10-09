Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 164.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.75 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS

SAMHI Hotels' stock opened at 163.8 and closed at 164.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 163.8 and a low of 160.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 3548.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 171 and the 52-week low is 127.45. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 9,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Samhi Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Samhi Hotels stock reached a low price of 160.1 and a high price of 165.75 today.

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Live :SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹164.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SAMHI HOTELS on BSE had a volume of 9772 shares and closed at a price of 164.85.

