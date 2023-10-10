Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
SAMHI HOTELS stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -6.37 %. The stock closed at 164.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.35 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, SAMHI HOTELS opened at 163.8 and closed at 164.85. The stock had a high of 165.75 and a low of 153.55. The market capitalization of the company is 3,365.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 171 and 127.45 respectively. The BSE volume for SAMHI HOTELS was 120,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

