SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, SAMHI HOTELS opened at ₹163.8 and closed at ₹164.85. The stock had a high of ₹165.75 and a low of ₹153.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,365.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹171 and ₹127.45 respectively. The BSE volume for SAMHI HOTELS was 120,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.